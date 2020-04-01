Love For Living Coast During Covid-19

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Living Coast has temporarily closed, but that doesn’t mean we’ve stopped working. Our animals require daily care including feedings, exhibit cleaning, and enrichment.

We need to raise $500,000 by August 31 so we can stay afloat until spring 2021. We’ve already raised $364,000!

We only have enough reserves to provide care for the animals and minimal staffing through November. With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, we don’t anticipate being able to reopen and resume income-generating operations until spring 2021.

Want to support us now and visit later? Become a Member now and start enjoying member benefits beginning the day we re-open: unlimited admission for a year, program discounts, and exclusive animal encounters.

We cannot thank you enough for your support during these challenging times. Please continue to tune in to our new online programs on our Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube accounts. Simply clicking the “like” or “share” button is an easy way to support us during this time and help our coastal wildlife education reach more people.